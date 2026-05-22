Caitlin Clark’s Jersey Sales Officially Pass LeBron James

Jersey sales for Women’s National Basketball Association player Caitlin Clark have officially pushed LeBron James to third place, as Clark’s sales now rank second only to Steph Curry in all of pro basketball.

The Indiana Fever star now ranks second in jersey sales according to a Fanatics list posted by both Boardroom and Bleacher Report.

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Clark is the only WNBA player in the top five, with Curry at number one, James at number three, Luka Dončić in fourth, and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs at number five.

The sales figures include the last three years, going back to 2024 when Clark first went pro.

Clark has soared up the best-seller list at lightning speed after only three seasons in the pros, compared to Curry, for instance, who joined the NBA in 2003.

Clark has racked up the endorsements just as quickly. The year she went pro, she signed a $28 million deal with Nike, the biggest Nike payday of any previous WNBA player. By 2025, she had become Nike’s newest signature athlete.

She also took her place among Time’s Athletes of the Year as she entered her second pro season.

Despite her popularity, the WNBA continues to push the straight, white Clark to the side and to promote other players instead.

In a recent advertisement graphic for the matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Seattle Storm, for instance, the WNBA left Clark out of the image and instead featured Seattle’s Zia Cooke and Indiana rookie Raven Johnson.

Fans ripped the WNBA for omitting Clark from the graphic, and OutKick’s Clay Travis blasted the senseless snub.

“If Caitlin Clark were a gay black woman, the WNBA would promote her all the time. But she’s straight and white & that drives the league crazy. She’s the WNBA’s Jordan, Kobe or LeBron, the league should market her like crazy! Insanity they don’t,” he said.

What happened during the game was also telling. Clark once again soared with 21 points with 10 assists to help the Fever win an 89-78 final.

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