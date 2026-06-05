‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Actor James Handy Allegedly Murdered by Girlfriend’s Son

Actor James Handy, who most recently played a bartender in Top Gun: Maverick, was brutally murdered Wednesday at his Los Angeles home allegedly by his girlfriend’s son.

Police responded to bizarre call at the 19200 block of Erwin Street in Tarzana (a suburb of Los Angeles) on Wednesday morning in which the voice on the other end said, “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin,” per the New York Post.

When they arrived, cops discovered 81-year-old Handy unconscious in the front yard of a home, suffering from stab wounds, police said. Handy was stabbed multiple times in the chest. Handy was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A short time later, the suspect, 44-year-old Michael Gledhill, allegedly waved down officers and told them he was the one they were looking for, according to a news release from LAPD.

Upon the arrest, police discovered that Gledhill is the son of Handy’s girlfriend and he has been living with his mother. His bail is currently set at $2,000,000.

Exact details of the attack and what prompted it have not been released at this time.

The murder comes roughly six months after director Rob Reiner and his wife, Michelle, were allegedly murdered at their Brentwood home at the hands of their son, Nick Reiner.

With over 150 acting credits on IMDb, Handy has been a working actor since the 1970s, with notable credits like Jumanji (1995), The West Wing, ER, The X Files, Castle, and many others.