Watch: Gay Comedian Tim Dillion Bashes Pride Month Insanity from Pro Sports Pride Nights to Companies Pushing Pride Branding

Openly gay comedian Tim Dillion had podcasting king Joe Rogan rolling with laughter after ripping into the absurdity of Gay Pride Month.

Dillon launched into his thoughts about Major League Baseball’s San Diego Padres wearing uniforms imbued with LGBTQ+ rainbow colors and mentioned that he thought the whole idea was rather ridiculous.

“Why do the Padres have to wear gay uniforms for Pride Month? That doesn’t make any sense.” Dillon said before Rogan asked what might happen if they have to wear their gay uniforms in Muslim-dominated Dearborn, Michigan.

“It’s not going to go well,” Dillon laughed in reply.

He then added, “As a gay person, I’ve never said that I need the Padres to be gay too.”

WATCH:

Rogan tried to explain why so many support Gary Pride Month, saying, “People have been taught that thinking for themselves might make them racist, sexist, or homophobic, so they’re afraid to question anything.”

Dillon wasn’t convinced.

“Why is Chase Bank gay? Why’s Chobani Yogurt trans? Does this give people healthcare? Does this make you happy? What’s the point of all this?” the comedian said.

Rogan noted that having Gay Pride Month “makes people happy,” but Dillon disagreed.

“It actually makes more people angry. That’s why gay marriage has lost 11 points in support. It’s annoying. Why is my bank gay?” Dillon said as Rogan broke out in gales of laughter.

“I just want to know when my bank came out as gay. I’m fine with it, but I just wish someone would’ve told me. This doesn’t make anyone’s life better,” Dillon exclaimed.

“It’s just virtue signaling garbage that ends up making people hate that community. They’re not going to gain support by shoving a worldview down everyone’s throat,” Dillon concluded.

See Rogan’s whole interview here:

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