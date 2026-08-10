A Scottsdale, Arizona, Shake Shack employee was arrested when he arrived for work Wednesday after robbing his workplace at gunpoint two days earlier.

ABC 15 reported 33-year-old Keondre Simmons allegedly robbed the store at gunpoint on Monday, August 3, 2026. His co-workers told authorities that he allegedly entered the store through a rear door while armed “with a semi-automatic handgun.”

He “allegedly forced one employee into a walk-in cooler at gunpoint, then directed the on-duty manager to open the store safe and hand over approximately $2,800 in cash.”

Simmons is accused of then locking the employees in the cooler, taking and destroying their cellphones, and destroying the business’s landline phone.

Surveillance footage caught Simmons allegedly leaving the scene of the robbery in a green SUV. Two days later, Simmons was arrested when he drove up in a green SUV to begin his work shift.

Simmons allegedly confessed to the location of the handgun that was used during the robbery and it was recovered by police.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.