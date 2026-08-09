WNBA Journalists Defend DiJonai Carrington After Flagrant Foul on Sophie Cunningham

Several WNBA journalists have been defending DiJonai Carrington after her Flagrant 2 foul against Sophie Cunningham that got her ejected from Saturday night’s game.

The refs ejected Carrington from the game after she clotheslined Cunningham while she was airborne for a transition layup. After the ejection, Carrington made the episode political when she posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” while tagging the Indiana Fever on her Threads account. Immediately, WNBA journalists came to her defense, per Fox News.

ESPN analyst Andraya Carter, for instance, said that Carrington’s hit on Cunningham was par for the course in line with her past behavior, not a personal hit against Cunningham.

“These are plays we’ve seen from DiJonai, right? So getting in the right position, jumping over the top, getting these transition blocks,” Carter said.