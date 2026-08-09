WNBA Journalists Defend DiJonai Carrington After Flagrant Foul on Sophie Cunningham

Melissa Tamez_Icon Sportswire via Getty Images (4)
Melissa Tamez/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Paul Bois

Several WNBA journalists have been defending DiJonai Carrington after her Flagrant 2 foul against Sophie Cunningham that got her ejected from Saturday night’s game.

The refs ejected Carrington from the game after she clotheslined Cunningham while she was airborne for a transition layup. After the ejection, Carrington made the episode political when she posted “WHITE PRIVILEGE” while tagging the Indiana Fever on her Threads account. Immediately, WNBA journalists came to her defense, per Fox News.

ESPN analyst Andraya Carter, for instance, said that Carrington’s hit on Cunningham was par for the course in line with her past behavior, not a personal hit against Cunningham.

“These are plays we’ve seen from DiJonai, right? So getting in the right position, jumping over the top, getting these transition blocks,” Carter said.

“She’s always gonna make that effort. So even for some of these, she’s behind the offensive player coming over the top. So again, she was behind Sophie Cunningham,” she added. “She wasn’t able to get over the top. Had she got over the top and made that play, we wouldn’t have been talking about it. She was too far behind the play. The contact above the head was too much. But that’s what DiJonai Carrington does. Like, this wasn’t, to me, because it was Sophie Cunningham making the layup.”

Sports Illustrated had the worst take by far when it published the headline “Karma,” suggesting that Cunningham deserved the foul due to her past defense of women’s sports.

Perhaps even more puzzling was Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White defending Carrington instead of Cunningham.

“She’s going to play her butt off. She’s going to compete. Nobody’s going to go walking in for a layup, so I don’t oppose the hard foul, but I don’t think she intentionally went for the net,” said White.

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