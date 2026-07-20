Watch: RFK, Jr. Mocks ‘Spider-Man’ Star Mark Ruffalo — ‘He’s Got Really Bad Trump Derangement Syndrome’

Trump Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., told a podcaster last week that left-wing actor Mark Ruffalo has a “really bad” case of “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and went on to knock down the left’s well-worn accusation that Donald Trump is a stupid and uneducated man.

Kennedy appeared on the Fly Zone USA podcast last week and spoke of his exchange with the extremist, left-wing Marvel superhero actor and noted that the left’s claim that Trump is a “stupid” man is false, but that when he was a Democrat, he also believed that Trump was merely a self-promoting blowhard who knew nothing about history, politics, and current events.

The Department of Health and Human Services chief told podcast host and hip-hop artist Christian “Trick Trick” Mathis that he was texting back and forth with the “Hulk” actor who insisted that Trump is “stupid.”

“I was texting with Mark Ruffalo the other day — he’s very mad at me,” Kennedy said at the start of the segment.

“He’s got really bad Trump derangement syndrome,” Kennedy continued, “and he said, one of the things he said is ‘you’re working for the stupidest man in America.'”

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“Now, you can say a lot of things about Trump, but a lot of Democrats believe that he’s stupid,” he added. “And I actually at one point believed that. I believed that he’s very superficial, he’s probably never read a book. But now that I know him, he has like an encyclopedic mind.”

“He knows everything,” Kennedy insisted. “He knows about music. He is incredible in terms of musicians, he loves theater, he knows everything about sports. He can out talk you on every sport. He knows everything about Wall Street. Who made their money, how they made the money, what the deals look like.”

“And then he knows foreign policy,” Kennedy added. “One time I was on his plane with him, we started talking about troop strength in Syria and Iran and Israel and Jordan. And he drew — he’s got a very beautiful hand — and he drew a. perfect map of the Mid-East, with all the countries, and he put the troop strength on every border of all those countries. Now that’s something.”

“You know, I thought he was, when I was in the Democrat Party, I thought he’s a bombastic guy who doesn’t really know anything, and doesn’t really care about detail, or have a grasp for it. But he has an extraordinary grasp of detail,” he concluded.

Watch the whole interview below:

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