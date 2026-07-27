Children’s Netflix Star Ms. Rachel Donated $3,000 to ‘Pro-Hamas’ Michigan Dem Abdul El Sayed’s Senate Campaign

Palestinian-supporting children’s Youtuber and Netflix star Ms. Rachel, donated $3,000 to the extremist, antisemitic Michigan Democrat candidate for U.S. Senate, Abdul El Sayed, according to federal campaign finance filings.

Rachel Griffin Accurso, who runs a popular kids Youtube channel under the name Ms. Rachel, is listed among El Sayed’s donors by the Federal Election Commission filings dated July 19, according to the New York Post.

El Sayed, who Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) called a “pro-Hamas candidate,” has stirred much controversy with his harsh, anti-Jew rhetoric. In addition, he has been criticized for supporting efforts to defund police, has said Medicare for all would end white privilege in the healthcare system, and has insisted that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was being used to “terrorize people on our streets.”

He has also attacked Israel and Jews repeatedly. Indeed, he has been such a virulent antisemite that some Jewish voters in Detroit who are normally Democrat donors have announced that they will raise money for the Republican Senate nominee, Mike Rogers.

Ms. Rachel is no slouch in antisemitic comments, herself. In January, for instance, she took to social media to help spread the message to “free America from the Jews,.”

In 2025, she was also happy to join antisemitic, left-wing blogger Mehdi Hasan to push Hamas talking points about Palestine.

She has supported other extreme, left-wing candidates, as well. Rachel recently stepped up to support Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros, who said 9/11 was “inevitable.”

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