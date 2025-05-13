YouTube Megastar ‘Ms. Rachel’ Defends Spreading Hamas Talking Points in Interview With ‘Jew-Hater’ Mehdi Hasan

Youtube Children’s show star Ms. Rachel joined notorious anti-Israel journalist Mehdi Hasan — whom actor-comedian Michael Rapaport called a “race hustling Jew Hater who says race hustling Anti Jewish shit daily — on Monday to defend her constant echoing of Hamas talking points against Israel.

Ms. Rachel, whose name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, has pushed the wild casualty rates promulgated by Hamas in their war with Israel, especially concerning the number of children supposedly killed in the actions.

In one case, Accurso claimed on her TikTok in 2024 that, “Over 14,000 precious children have been un-alived in Gaza. Gaza has the largest number of child amputees in history. We can’t be silent about these kinds of conditions for children.”

The number, supplied by Hamas, was wildly overestimated and was heavily revised downward by thousands. And, as Fox News noted, 72 percent of those killed in the military actions were males between the ages of 12 and 55.

The children’s show host has so often doled out Hamas talking points that some felt she was being paid by Hamas to serve as their mouthpiece.

“Given the vast sums of foreign funds that have been directed toward propagandizing our young people on college campuses, we suspect there is a similar dynamic in the online influencer space,” said StopAntisemitism’s director Liora Rez, according to the New York Post.

Accurso, though, defended her advocacy for Gazans in her interview with Hasan.

“As a teacher, you care about all kids. And I think with so many years of teaching, you just see them all as so similar. They all love to laugh, and they love to learn, and they love to play, and they deserve to play,” she told Hasan, a former operative for Qatar-owned Al Jazeera.

She continued, saying, “It’s sad that people try to make it controversial when you speak out for children that are facing immeasurable suffering. I think it should be controversial to not say anything.”