Youtube, Netflix Star Ms. Rachel Urges Followers to Vote for Democratic Socialist Melat Kiros, Who Said 9/11 was ‘Inevitable’

Ms. Rachel, a massively popular children’s content creator, has encouraged her followers on Instagram to vote for Denver Congressional candidate Melat Kiros, who said 9/11 was “inevitable.”

In an Instagram Story, Rachel shared two advertisements for Kiros with call to “end the genocide” in reference to Israel’s invasion of Gaza.

“Colorado Democratic Socialist candidate Melat Kiros recently argued how the 9/11 and 10/7 terror attacks were ‘inevitable’ after U.S. and Israeli military actions in the Middle East,” noted Fox News.

“In an interview with Colorado’s Next 9News on June 22, Kiros was asked about comments she made while appearing on far-left Twitch streamer Hasan Piker’s show where she labeled the Hamas terror attack against Israel as ‘an inevitable consequence of apartheid, of occupation, decades of occupation,'” it added. “Kiros pushed back on the idea that Israel “had it coming” but insisted that, from the context of the video, it was important to understand the ‘conditions’ that led to the terror attack.”

Ms. Rachel sparked controversy earlier this year when she accidentally liked an antisemitic comment on her Instagram. The incident occurred when she, an outspoken Palestinian supporter, posted a message on her Instagram with a call to free various countries, including Iran, Congo, Sudan, and Palestine. Several users, however, later noticed her account “liked” a comment from a man in Slovakia that said, “Free America from the Jews.”

Screenshots went viral on social media showing that the comment had been liked by the post’s author.

Ms. Rachel immediately apologized when a follower brought it to her attention.

“Hi rachel, just wanted to let you know there’s a comment under your latest post that says ‘free American from the Jews’ that says like by the author. I’m sure that’s an accident so wanted to let you know,” the follower wrote to her.

“Deleted – how horrible – oh wait let me check – I did delete one like that,” Ms. Rachel responded. “Ya I believe I deleted that earlier right when I saw it! I hate antisemitism.”

Ms. Rachel later said in the post’s caption she “was just tapping and thought [the comment] was deleted.”

After significant backlash, Ms. Rachel then released a video of herself tearfully apologizing on camera, saying she in no way stands with antisemitism.

“So I thought I deleted a comment and I accidentally hit ‘like and hide’,” she said in the video. “I would never agree with an antisemitic thing like the comment. We have Jewish family, a lot of my friends are Jewish. I delete antisemitic comments.”

“I feel like we can’t be human anymore online,” she continued. “And I’m so sorry for the confusion it caused. I’m so sorry if anyone thought that I would ever agree with something so horrible and antisemitic like that. I don’t. I want to say that it’s OK to be human and it’s OK to make mistakes and I’m old, so I am not as good with touching things online, I guess. I have liked things by accident before.”