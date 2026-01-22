YouTube, Netflix Star Ms. Rachel Apologizes After Accidentally Liking ‘Free America from the Jews’ Comment

Ms. Rachel, a massively popular children’s content creator, apologized on Wednesday after she accidentally liked an antisemitic comment on her Instagram.

The incident occurred when Ms. Rachel, an outspoken Palestinian supporter, posted a message on her Instagram with a call to free various countries, including Iran, Congo, Sudan, and Palestine. Several users, however, later noticed her account “liked” a comment from a man in Slovakia that said, “Free America from the Jews.”

Screenshots went viral on social media showing that the comment had been liked by the post’s author.

Ms. Rachel immediately apologized when a follower brought it to her attention.

“Hi rachel, just wanted to let you know there’s a comment under your latest post that says ‘free American from the Jews’ that says like by the author. I’m sure that’s an accident so wanted to let you know,” the follower wrote to her.

“Deleted – how horrible – oh wait let me check – I did delete one like that,” Ms. Rachel responded. “Ya I believe I deleted that earlier right when I saw it! I hate antisemitism.”

Ms. Rachel later said in the post’s caption she “was just tapping and thought [the comment] was deleted.”

After significant backlash, Ms. Rachel then released a video of herself tearfully apologizing on camera, saying she in no way stands with antisemitism.

“So I thought I deleted a comment and I accidentally hit ‘like and hide’,” she said in the video. “I would never agree with an antisemitic thing like the comment. We have Jewish family, a lot of my friends are Jewish. I delete antisemitic comments.”

“I feel like we can’t be human anymore online,” she continued. “And I’m so sorry for the confusion it caused. I’m so sorry if anyone thought that I would ever agree with something so horrible and antisemitic like that. I don’t. I want to say that it’s OK to be human and it’s OK to make mistakes and I’m old, so I am not as good with touching things online, I guess. I have liked things by accident before.”

Ms. Rachel, real name Rachel Griffin Accurso, has been an outspoken supporter of the Palestinian cause ever since Israel launched its offensive into Gaza following the Hamas terror attack on October 7, 2023. In April 2025, she defended her many posts about Palestinians in Gaza amid accusations of antisemitism.

“Children have human rights. These rights are not just for some children, they are for all children. Standing up for children, especially those who are most vulnerable, is the right thing to do,” Accurso wrote in a poem shared to her Instagram.

“All children have the right to food, water, medical care and education. All children should be protected from violence,” she added in a caption.

Aside from her popular YouTube series, which catapulted her to household name success, Accurso’s show on Netflix was recently ranked in the streaming giant’s top 10.

