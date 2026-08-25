Tributes Pour in from Across the Globe for Dolly Parton: ‘A Gift to the World’

Famous friends, admirers, and colleagues of country music legend Dolly Parton are pouring in from all corners of the world upon the announcement of her passing at the age of 80 on Tuesday.

President Donald Trump celebrated Parton’s life and works in a Truth Social post on Tuesday.

“Very sad to report that Dolly Parton, one of the greatest Country singers, and far beyond, EVER, has just passed away,” he wrote. “This is a true loss for millions of people. There has never been anyone like her, and never will. In her honor, I am lowering the American flag throughout the United States for a one week period beginning tonight at 6:00PM. Rest in Peace, Dolly! The World loves you.”

The “Jolene” singer’s 9 to 5 film costar, for one, was deeply saddened by Parton’s passing. “I Will Always Love You. No words,” actress and comedian Lily Tomlin wrote on Instagram as a caption to a photo of the two.

Actress Jamie Lee Curtis also memorialized Parton, calling the singer and philanthropist a ‘hero.”

“They say don’t meet your heroes. Her bravery to know that she was more than they thought she was and that she needed to break away and move on into new work and new possibilities led her to write I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, as her way of thanking and loving, but moving on. She is a great example for us all,” Curtis wrote.

Marvel and Star Wars actor Pedro Pascal called Parton “one of one.”

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Fellow country legend Reba McEntire thanked Parton for her work and reminisced about the first time they met.

Controversial country singer Kacey Musgraves lamented that “The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.”

Singer-songwriter Keke Palmer added that she is “devastated” by the loss.

Country star Keith Urban said he was “heartbroken” in an Instagram Story post.

Another country star, Trace Adkins, noted that Parton is one of the few public people who is universally loved.

TV producer and actor Seth MacFarlane praised Parton’s “kindness, generosity, and authenticity.”

Actress Octavia Spencer called Parton “a gift to the world.”

Hundreds of other celebrities joined millions of Americans in eulogizing the great woman and her life:

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: Facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston, or at X/Twitter @WTHuston