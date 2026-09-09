Jimmy Kimmel Cracks Fat Jokes, Natalie Harp Barbs in Trump-Obsessed Late-Night Return

Jimmy Kimmel returned as host of Live! after a two month hiatus on Tuesday and wasted no time before bashing President Donald Trump, Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, and West Wing aide Natalie Harp. The ABC funnyman made Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool puns, cracked wise about the Iran War, added barbs about Trump’s hair, fat jokes, all of it culminating in a Trump-heavy montage.

“When I left for summer break in the middle of June, the country was a mess. We were at war with Iran at that time. Gas prices were high at that time. Inflation was high. Mitch McConnell was either alive or dead. Nobody seemed to have any idea which,” Kimmel told a cackling live studio audience. “The Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool was a big green slop hole. And now, only three months later, I am so pleased to report that thanks to your favorite president, DJ Jazzy Donald, every one of those problems has been solved. We made America great again.”

“It said on Truth Social, he made America great again. Wait, are you telling me the president of the United States had three full months and spent $20 million and couldn’t even get a pool cleaned?”

“Is it possible to have a midlife crisis at 80 years old?” Kimmel said when mentioning President Trump’s hair color. “It’s like he’s aging in reverse. He’s our own little Benjamin Glutton.”

“He’s crazier than ever,” Kimmel continued. “It almost felt like he was welcoming me back to work. It was like, on Sunday alone, he posted 37 times.”

“I go away for one summer. He does enough crazy stuff to fill a whole ‘We Didn’t Start the Fire’ parody song, which I am pleased to announce I will not be singing for you,” he said. “You know, sometimes I feel like he waits until I’m on vacation to do the really dumb stuff.”

Kimmel returned to late-night just hours after bombshell reports surfaced that ABC will be ending Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2027.

His show made headline around the world thanks to his fill-in hosts Rosie O’Donnell and Jelly Roll and their consistent compulsion to sear Trump and Republicans.