‘The View’ Hosts Blast Alaska Democrats’ ‘Shady Tactic’ Putting a Second Dan Sullivan on the Ballot

The left-wing hosts of ABC’s The View are taking Alaska Democrats to task for the dirty trick of adding a second Dan Sullivan to the Alaska election ballot to confuse voters in an attempt to torpedo incumbent Republican Senator Dan S. Sullivan’s chances at reelection.

According to the latest reports, certain bad actors in the Alaska Democrat Party conspired to recruit another man named Dan Sullivan to run for Senate so that he could get his name on the ballot to confuse voters. It also appears that Democrat nominee Mary Peltola was aware of the scheme ahead of time, though her campaign has denied playing a part in the ruse.

On Thursday’s broadcast Whoopi Goldberg blasted Alaska Democrats for perpetrating “a shady tactic,” and Joy Behar added that it was “a mistake on the part of the Democrats” in the state.

“I mean, it’s done on both sides. It was done back in the day by the Republicans. They did it. And, also, I don’t know, it just seems like a lousy, low-level trick. Let’s remember that Trump was the one who asked to find 11,780 votes. Remember that? So, he’s up to dirty tricks all the time. This is politics. And it was dumb of the Democrats,” Behar continued.

For her part, Alyssa Farah Griffin added that “it stinks to high heaven.”

“I just believe candidates should win on their merits, not through shady tactics. Think of this, like, Vivek Ramaswamy did that disgusting ad in Ohio. It backfired against him. The gerrymandering that we saw that Republicans did in Texas, it backfired against them,” Griffin said.

She said that she didn’t think the tactic will have any real effect on the election, but insisted that she does “not like the tactic at all.”

She also insisted that the whole Democrat scheme falls right into Trump’s hands.

“What it does, too, we know that Donald Trump has already telegraphed he wants to challenge the election results. This is absolutely going to show up in one of these lawsuits afterwards if Peltola wins,” she exclaimed.

Hostin said that there is a flaw in election law, putting someone with the same name on a ballot isn’t illegal.

In the end, Goldberg ripped the whole situation a “sloppy and dumb” and said she feared it’ll end up hurting Peltola’s chances of getting elected.

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