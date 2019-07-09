Last Week’s Earthquakes Left a Crack in California Visible from Space

RIDGECREST, CALIFORNIA - JULY 04: A local resident inspects a fissure in the earth after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the area on July 4, 2019 near Ridgecrest, California. The earthquake was the largest to strike Southern California in 20 years with the epicenter located in a remote area of …
Mario Tama/Getty Images

The earthquakes that quite literally rocked California last week have left a fissure in the Earth so big it can be seen from space.

Before and after satellite photographs taken by Planet Labs Inc. — a San Francisco-based Earth imaging company — show a massive fissure just 11 miles north by northeast of Ridgecrest, California, at the quake’s epicenter.

CEO Will Marshall posted them to Twitter:

The crack winds through the Mojave Desert and crosses a highway. Initially just two inches wide, it has widened to the point where curious locals can fit their limbs inside. KPCC environment reporter Emily Guerin provided a much closer look.

Last week’s earthquakes were the strongest that have hit California this millennium and were responsible for roughly $100 million in damage. California Gov. Gavin Newsom speculated that the cost would have been much higher had the epicenter of the earthquake been in a less remote area of the state.

Fortunately, no deaths or serious injuries have been reported.

