Surprise: FL Teen Provides Apartment to Nurses Who Lost Home in Fire

A Miami teenager surprised two nurses working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic, providing them with an apartment after they lost theirs and a dog in a fire.

Steven Ferreiro, 16, who started the nonprofit “Helping Others and Giving Hope” heard their story and wanted to find a way to help.

“I got inspired by their story, of them being frontline workers, and I couldn’t imagine what they’ve been dealing with working through this whole pandemic,” Ferreiro told CBS Miami.

So Ferreiro’s organization teamed up with AHS Residential to surprise the Apathy family with a two-bedroom apartment in Southwest Miami-Dade.

“Little by little we’re getting back to normal, and this will be another step,” said Ryan Apathy on Friday.

Ayleen and Ryan Apathy lost everything they owned in a fire, including their dog, on July 30.

Both Ayleen and Ryan are nurses working on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic at Mercy Hospital.

Thanks to the organization, the family can live rent-free in the apartment for up to three months. Ferreiro said his group has also secured enough donations to enable the family to stay an additional three months if needed.

“This is such a huge weight off our shoulders and we can just relax and try to get back to normal for these guys,” said Ayleen Apathy.