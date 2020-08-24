Two firefighters were rescued Friday night after they became trapped while battling a blaze in Marin County, California.

The men were in heavy brush when they found themselves stranded on a ridgeline near the advancing flames, according to KTVU.

A press release from the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office detailed the event:

On 8-21-20 at approximately 8:15 PM, the Sheriff’s Office received a request for Henry 1 to respond down to the Woodward Fire, which is burning in Marin County in the Point Reyes National Seashore, southwest of Olema. … Upon arrival, Henry 1 located the two firefighters who were trapped approximately 75 yards from the head of the fire. Henry 1 landed approximately a mile from the firefighters and H1’s Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) configured the helicopter with a 100 foot long line.

Intense video footage showed the moment when tactical flight officer Chris Haas made contact with the two firefighters:

“Alright guys, I’m gonna get you out of here, okay?” He told them.

“Thank you, buddy,” one of the men replied as Haas helped them put on rescue gear and attach the ropes.

Once they were secure, the helicopter lifted the men into the air while the fire glowed in the distance.

“See how close it is, guys?” Haas asked.

One of the firefighters thanked him for coming to their rescue, and Haas said, “Yeah man, anything for you guys.”

Despite the strong, gusting winds, helicopter pilot Paul Bradley eventually got the men to safety.

“Had it not been for the helicopter those firefighters would have perished,” said Sheriff Mark Essick.

For Haas, it was just another day on the job.

“I think the real heroes are the guys, especially the firefighters and our patrol deputies that are literally out in the field on the edge. I was on the edge of the fire for a minute last night, they’re doing it for days on out,” he said.

Following the rescue, Facebook users thanked the men for being dedicated to their work.

“Incredible. Thank you so much for doing your job in extremely hazardous situations. You are so appreciated!” one user wrote.