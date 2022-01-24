Photos: Fire Near Iconic Big Sur on Highway 1 in California

A wildfire known as the Colorado Fire continued to burn in the scenic Big Sur area of California, jumping over Highway 1 and threatening the area near the iconic Bixby Bridge.

According to Cal Fire, the blaze was relatively small, at 700 acres and 35% containment as of Sunday evening. But the wildfire had forced hundreds of evacuations, according to the San Francisco Chronicle, and threatened an area more known for flooding and mudslides in recent years.

Here is the bridge in calmer times:

Last year, a portion of a road collapsed during a winter storm, forcing the temporary closure of Highway 1.

In 2017, a mudslide wiped out part of the road for more than a year during what was then one of California’s rainiest years. Ongoing drought has sparked concern that wildfires — common in the late summer and fall — could be a threat during the winter months as well.

December was unusually rainy, but January has been dry across the Golden State thus far.

