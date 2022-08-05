Alarmists: ‘Climate Change Is Literally Making the Earth Spin Faster’

Climate change alarmists are now blaming global warming for making the earth “spin faster” in their latest effort to convince people to lessen their output of carbon dioxide.

In an article in Mic Thursday titled “Climate Change Is Literally Making the Earth Spin Faster,” writer A.J. Dellinger cites a study published in the Journal of Geophysical Earth, which “found that our planet is spinning faster than ever, resulting in our days being shorter than ever.”

Whereas a normal day on earth is made up of 24 hours, or 86,400 seconds, June 29 saw “our shortest day on record,” Dellinger writes, which concluded 1.59 milliseconds faster than it normally would.

“As for what is causing the planet to speed up, well, it’s us,” Dellinger confidently asserts. “Human-caused climate change has altered the makeup of the planet, including melting the ice caps so significantly that it appears to have changed the angular velocity of the planet.”

Meanwhile, an article Friday in the UK-based UNILAD more modestly declares that “Scientists don’t know why the Earth is spinning faster than ever,” citing several possible theories for the phenomenon, including something called the “Chandler wobble,” referring to an irregular movement of the geographical poles across the surface of the globe.

The same article also clarifies that June 29 was nowhere near the shortest day in the earth’s history, since more than a billion years ago “the Earth was closer to the moon, causing it to rotate a lot faster than it does now – as such, there were only 19 hours in a day.”

But why let the facts spoil a good story? Blaming faster earth rotation on climate change is just the latest in an impressive string of wild attributions to rising temperatures over the last decade.

In 2016, for instance, global warming was blamed (falsely) for a decline in coffee production, a rise in devastating hurricanes, and even for colder winters, while in 2017 climate change was named as the culprit behind the decimation of migratory songbirds.

In 2019, the UK’s Independent newspaper said “climate change” was responsible for lower potato yields, resulting in pommes frites one inch shorter on average as compared to prior years, citing an analysis by the Climate Coalition network and scientists at the University of Leeds.

Anthropogenic climate change has become the scapegoat for problems ranging from a drop in the population of Hawaiian monk seals to the mass deaths of reindeer to the creation of “ghost forests” along the U.S. Atlantic seaboard.

Blaming human woes on climate change has become so popular that even celebrities and politicians are getting in on the act.

Several years ago, Stevie Wonder said that climate change caused the cancer that killed legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, while suggesting that climate change skeptics shared the responsibility for her death.

For his part, former U.S. President Barack Obama famously said that climate change was partially to blame for the rise of Islamic terror group Boko Haram in Nigeria as well as Syria’s civil war.

Going back still further, in 2008, veteran Loch Ness monster hunter Robert Rines gave up his search for Nessie after 37 years, lamenting that the trail had gone cold and that the monster had probably been killed by global warming.

