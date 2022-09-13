Since May, residents in New Jersey have become overwhelmed with reusable sacks due to state law prohibiting grocery stores from using single-use paper or plastic bags, NJ.com reported Tuesday.

Shoppers are allowed to use their own bags or purchase reusable ones, however, in many grocery stores, Instacart shoppers and employees put groceries in fresh reusable bags each time someone places an order.

“The only glitch so far that we’ve had (during the ban) is the fact that the home delivery of groceries has been interpreted to mean you have to do it in a reusable bag, and what’s happening is the number of these bags are accumulating with customers,” Sen. Bob Smith (D-Middlesex), a co-sponsor of the bill to ban plastic bags, told the outlet.

He added, “We know it’s a problem. We agree it’s a problem.”

According to New Jersey’s Department of Environmental Protection Get Past Plastic website, the state was targeting single-use carry-out bags, polystyrene foam food service products, and plastic straws.

The department also provided information for people to report violations.

Resident Tony Delaney has collected a large amount of reusable sacks but longed for the days of plastic, according to a News 12 article published Monday.

“My whole thing is like, there are other things that are out there that are plastic they’re not banning but they got rid of plastic bags. It makes absolutely no sense,” he told the outlet. Meanwhile, some customers are reportedly stealing hand-held baskets to avoid buying reusable bags to carry their groceries, according to a CBS New York video from August. “It’s just inconvenient when you don’t know if you’re going to stop to shop then you gotta buy more bags which you really don’t need because you have some at home,” one man said: Meanwhile, Smith, who is chairman of the Senate Environment Committee, told NJ.com a bill may soon address the situation.

One solution may be to allow delivery shoppers to use paper bags and cardboard boxes, according to Smith. However, the law would need to be changed to permit customers to use the paper bags currently found in smaller stores.