California Ski Resorts Buried in Snow; 300 Inches on Some Slopes

Recent winter storms have brought rain and flooding to California — but have also provided a generous boon to ski resorts, some of which boast impressive snow totals in excess of 300 inches, with the winter just starting.

SFGate.com reported:

While the Bay Area gets drenched with rain, the Tahoe region is enjoying early season snow totals surpassing April averages in some places — and there’s more on the way. … Resorts outside of Tahoe saw even higher snow buildup: Mammoth Mountain led the way with an eye-popping 72 inches, followed by Dodge Ridge Mountain Resort at 51 inches. … The latest totals now put four Sierra mountains in the coveted 300-inch club: Palisades Tahoe (300 inches), Sierra at Tahoe (312 inches), Dodge Ridge (307 inches) and Mammoth (328 inches). Others like Kirkwood (294 inches), Northstar (280 inches), Boreal (296 inches) and Sugar Bowl (291 inches) are on the verge of joining them in the coming days.

The Los Angeles Times added:

A series of atmospheric-river storms so far this year have left state ski resorts flush. Mammoth Mountain has received 40 to 54 inches from the latest storm and has already surpassed last year’s season-snowfall total of 310 inches at the Main Lodge and 419 inches at the summit.

The Tahoe Daily Tribune reported Thursday that more snow is expected as a new storm arrives this weekend:

Another strong winter storm is headed to Lake Tahoe this weekend that is expected to drop multiple feet of snow and cause extended travel disruptions. A break in the stormy weather on Thursday through Friday morning may be a good time for Tahoe residents to restock supplies and clear snow and ice from gutters and drains before the next set of storms blow into the region.

As Breitbart News has reported, California has experienced a series of storms known as “atmospheric rivers” since late December, defying predictions of a dry “La Niña” winter and bringing hope for an end to an ongoing drought.

Snowfall is particularly important, as the snowpack that accumulates on the mountaintops melts throughout the spring and into early summer, providing water to farms and cities into the typical dry season.

