Elon Musk Slashes Tesla Prices to Try and Stir Global Demand

Have you gone electric? Elon Musk thinks you should. That’s why he’s slashed Tesla prices in the U.S. and Europe by as much as 20 percent in an effort to get more drivers into electric vehicles (EVs) and out of legacy gas powered alternatives.
The aggressive sales drive follows questions raised on Thursday about the safety risks posed by heavy EVs in any collision with lighter vehicles that pushed the head of the National Transportation Safety Board to issue a general warning to all U.S. road users, as Breitbart News reported.
Reuter’s reports the dramatic Tesla discounting, which prompted a 3.8 percent fall in the company’s shares in Frankfurt on Friday, accompanied Musk enthusing about the prospect of a recession delivering higher interest rates meaning it could lower vehicle pricing to sustain volume growth at the expense of profit.
The shift is the first major move by Tesla since the automaker appointed its lead executive for China and Asia, Tom Zhu, to oversee U.S. output and U.S. and Europe sales, according to the Reuters report.
Tesla also cut prices in the UK, France, Italy, Austria, and Switzerland.
People who have already placed their order at the old price will be forced to stick with that unless the American firm offers refunds or a price match.
