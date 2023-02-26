PHOTOS – Winter Wonderland: Los Angeles in the Snow

LOS ANGELES, California — Snow fell on higher elevations in the city and county of Los Angeles on Saturday, bringing joy to many residents — and frustration to many drivers, who struggled in the hazardous conditions.

The National Weather Service predicted “cold and unsettled weather into the middle of next week,” with snow on higher elevations and rain near the coast continuing from Sunday night into Wednesday and the new month.

