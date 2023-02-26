PHOTOS – Winter Wonderland: Los Angeles in the Snow

LOS ANGELES, California — Snow fell on higher elevations in the city and county of Los Angeles on Saturday, bringing joy to many residents — and frustration to many drivers, who struggled in the hazardous conditions.
Glendale, CA – February 25: Mother Lusin Torosyan, 47, left, and her child Shant Yedigaryan, 12, right, build a snowman in Dunsmore Park on Saturday afternoon, Feb. 25, 2023, in Glendale, CA. A historic winter storm slamming California with heavy rains, dangerous winds and rare snowfall intensified Friday as it moved south, shutting down mountain freeways and prompting severe weather warnings not often seen in the region. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Storm clouds cloak downtown high rises in Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, as a major winter storm sweeps through California. The storm piled snow high in the mountains and dropped heavy rain. The National Weather Service said it was “one of the strongest storms ever to hit southwest California.” (AP Photo/John Antczak)
A Los Angeles County Lifeguard vehicle (L) drives on the beach as hail and rain fall during a winter storm that blanketed the region in Redondo Beach, California, on February 25, 2023. – Heavy snow fell in southern California as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
A woman shields herself from the elements under wet bed covers and an umbrella in the Angelino Heights neighborhood of Los Angeles, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. A powerful winter storm that swept the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures has shifted to southern California, swelling rivers to dangerous levels and dropping snow in even low-lying areas around Los Angeles. The woman declined help to move into a shelter. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
GREEN VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 25: A good samaritan checks on a vehicle which skidded off the snowy roadway into a small pond in Los Angeles County, in the Sierra Pelona Mountains, on February 25, 2023 near Green Valley, California. The driver was pulled from the car to safety by family members earlier in the day and was not injured. A major storm, carrying a rare blizzard warning for parts of Southern California, is delivering heavy snowfall to the mountains with some snowfall expected to reach lower elevations in Los Angeles County. The National Weather Service has called the storm ‘one of the strongest ever’ to impact southwest California as it has also delivered widespread heavy rains and high winds. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 25: People stop to play in the snow during a rare snowstorm in Southern California, along the highway 39 in Angeles National Forest near Azusa, CA, Los Angeles County, on February 25, 2023. (Photo by Katie McTiernan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
The rain-swollen Los Angeles River flows near downtown Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, as a powerful storm pounds Southern California. The National Weather Service said periods of heavy rain and mountain snow would continue before winding down by evening. (AP Photo/John Antczak)
A rainbow appears between palm trees during a winter storm that blanketed the region with rain, snow, and hail in Redondo Beach, California, on February 25, 2023. – Heavy snow fell in southern California as the first blizzard in a generation pounded the hills around Los Angeles, with heavy rains threatening flooding in other places. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
The National Weather Service predicted “cold and unsettled weather into the middle of next week,” with snow on higher elevations and rain near the coast continuing from Sunday night into Wednesday and the new month.
