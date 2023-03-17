Global Warming: Ice Sheet on Lake Tahoe Bay

A rare ice sheet has formed on Emerald Bay, California, on Lake Tahoe, the first time it has been seen in over 30 years — and a sign of the cold weather in the Sierra Nevada in a season normally linked to the spring thaw.

The New York Times reported:

In March, the birds usually begin appearing in Emerald Bay, Calif., as the days get longer and the temperature creeps up, melting the snow that feeds the creeks — the first tantalizing signs of spring. But this month, the bay, on the western shores of Lake Tahoe, has instead been frigid, stark and silent. In fact, it froze over. It may be the first time in three decades that the bay has frozen to this extent, according to California State Parks. The last time appears to have been in the early 1990s, said Kaytlen Jackson, who works in communications for the department and who, last week, ventured down the snow-covered slopes to get to the inlet’s edge.

As Breitbart News has reported, Lake Tahoe and other mountainous regions in California have seen snowfalls since December that have come close to smashing local records.

An apartment building in a nearby community was evacuated after snowdrifts swallowed two of the structure’s three stories; meanwhile, homeowners have desperately tried to push snow off rooftops that were being crushed by the weight of accumulated snow and ice.

More snow is on the way early next week, with the season’s twelfth “atmospheric river” expected to bring moist air from the Central Pacific, dumping rain at lower elevations and bringing snow to California’s mountains.

