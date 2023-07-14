The Biden administration will announce Friday it is ready to distribute $20 billion in taxpayer dollars for “clean energy projects” across the nation.

These include – but are not limited to – building more electric vehicle charging stations, residential heat pumps, and community cooling centers, all as the Biden administration continues its drive to push Americans away from relying on fossil fuels.

Two programs from a federal “green bank” worth more than $14 billion and $6 billion between them will offer competitive grants to states, tribes and nonprofits to invest in clean energy projects, with a focus on disadvantaged communities, the White House says.

AP reports Vice President Kamala Harris, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan and other officials will announce the grant competitions Friday at a university in Baltimore.

Congress created the green bank, formally known as the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, in last year’s climate law.

The AP report sets out the grant competitions follow a $7 billion Solar for All program launched last month for residential and community solar projects in low-income communities.

All three programs will be overseen by the green bank, with grant awards expected next year.

The United Auto Workers (UAW) is going after President Joe Biden's so-called "green energy" agenda for its wage-cutting outcomes. https://t.co/CzH4CEZgC1 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 11, 2023

The $14 billion National Clean Investment Fund will provide grants to up to three national clean financing institutions, enabling them to partner with states and the private sector to provide affordable financing for tens of thousands of clean technology projects nationwide, the EPA said.