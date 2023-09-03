Get Smart: Biden Declares ‘No Real Intelligence to Deny the Climate Crisis’

There is no real real intelligence to deny the “climate crisis” or its impact, President Joe Biden warned sceptics and doubters Saturday as he toured damage in Florida left behind after Hurricane Idalia smashed through the Big Bend region.

Speaking to reporters in front amongst fallen trees and debris, Biden pointed to recent weather events and disasters, saying: “Nobody can deny the impact of [the] climate crisis. There’s no real intelligence to deny the impacts of the climate crisis anymore,” the Guardian reports.

“Just look around the nation and the world for that matter. Historic floods, intense drought, extreme heat, deadly wildfires … that cause serious damage like you’ve never seen before,” he added, continuing a long-running theme of climate alarmism that has been a hallmark of his administration.

WHAT YEAR IS IT, JOE? While giving a speech on his administration's efforts to address "climate change," President Joe Biden pledged to hit conservation goals by the year 2020. "We're on our way!" he exclaimed. pic.twitter.com/VMANFraa97 — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 20, 2023

Biden journeyed to the Sunshine State to survey damage from the category 3 storm, meet with survivors and thank personnel leading the response and recovery efforts, alongside first lady Jill Biden.

He was also joined by Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Live Oak major Frank Davis and other local officials.

“These crises are affecting more and more Americans. And every American rightly expects [Federal Emergency Management Agency] to show up when they’re needed and to help in a disaster,” Biden said.

Case Closed! Biden Declares Climate Change "No Longer Subject to Debate" pic.twitter.com/WcNyx4stxC — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) September 16, 2021

“So I’m calling on the United States Congress, Democrats and Republicans, to ensure the funding is there to deal with the immediate crises, as well as our long term commitments to the safety and security of the America people.”

Biden is not the first to warn that opposition to climate policies is either misguided or lacks intelligence or both.

His special climate envoy John Kerry has previously said he simply does not understand why people question White House climate policies.

According to analysts cited by the Guardian, Hurricane Idalia, which also swept through Georgia and the Carolinas, could become the U.S.’s costliest climate disaster of this year.

Early estimates by risk analysts have put preliminary costs between $8.36bn and $18bn-$20bn.

As Biden seeks reelection, the White House has asked for an additional $4 billion to address natural disasters as part of a supplemental funding request to Congress.