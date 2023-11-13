Alarmists: Climate Change Endangers Hindu and Buddhist ‘Sacred Fossils’

The latest casualties of the unrelenting “climate crisis” are Shaligrams, sacred fossils worshipped by Hindus and Buddhists for over 2,000 years, if alarmists are to be believed.

On Monday, Religion News Service tweeted out the theory of anthropologist Holly Walters, who contends that climate change is provoking the demise of Shaligram stones in northern Nepal, believed by some to be manifestations of the Hindu god Vishnu.

“For more than 2,000 years, Hinduism, Buddhism and the shamanic Himalayan religion of Bon have venerated Shaligrams – ancient fossils of ammonites, a class of extinct sea creatures related to modern squids,” Walters explained in an article this past August.

Shaligram stones “are believed to have an intrinsic consciousness of their own” and are “kept in homes and in temples, where they are treated as both living gods and active community members,” wrote Walters, a visiting lecturer in Anthropology at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

But now Shaligrams are becoming harder and harder to find thanks to climate change, Walters lamented.

“Climate change, faster glacial melting, and gravel mining in the Kali Gandaki are changing the course of the river, which means fewer Shaligrams are appearing each year,” she argued, as “the river is becoming smaller and shifting away from the fossil beds that contain the ammonites needed to become Shaligrams.”

RELATED: Joe Biden SNAPS at Climate Protester Interrupting Speech “Shush Up”

White House via Storyful

Climate change is the great bogeyman that is routinely blamed for nearly any malady afflicting the planet, an updated version of the umbrella category of “acts of God.”

In fact, countless ills have been attributed to climate change, including everything from a slump in coffee production to devastating hurricanes to a drop in the population of Hawaiian monk seals to the decimation of migratory songbirds and even colder winters.

Anthropogenic climate change — the idea that human emissions of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere are significantly driving global temperatures upwards — has become the scapegoat for problems ranging from the mass deaths of reindeer to the creation of “ghost forests” along the U.S. Atlantic seaboard.

“I think ghost forests are the most obvious indicator of climate change anywhere on the Eastern coast of the U.S.,” said Virginia Institute of Marine Science professor Matthew Kirwan in 2017. “It was dry, usable land 50 years ago; now it’s marshes with dead stumps and dead trees.”

In 2019, The UK’s Independent newspaper blamed climate change for lower potato yields resulting in French fries one inch shorter on average as compared to prior years.

In 2021, the New York Times declared that climate change is compelling some albatrosses, which usually mate for life, to “divorce” their partners.

RELATED: “KICK THEM OUT!” Fans BOO Climate Change Activists Disrupting U.S. Open

@TroyHeibein / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX

In 2018, pop idol Stevie Wonder said that climate change had caused the cancer that killed legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin, while suggesting that climate change skeptics share the responsibility for her death.

And back in 2008, veteran Loch Ness monster hunter Robert Rines gave up his search for Nessie after 37 years.

Abandoning his quest at the age of 85, Mr. Rines said that the trail had gone cold and he believed that the monster had probably been killed by global warming.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome