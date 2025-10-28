Why are people panicking about the weather? Climate doomer Bill Gates thinks everyone should just calm down. He believes”climate change” is a serious problem but it won’t be the end of humanity as we know it, a 17-page memo released Tuesday by the billionaire reveals.

Gates now thinks scientific innovation will curb any threats – real and perceived – to the planet’s climate and it’s instead time for a “strategic pivot”away from focusing on limiting rising temperatures to fighting poverty and preventing disease.

The 70-year-old said in the memo the world’s primary goal should now work to prevent suffering, particularly for those in the toughest conditions in the world’s poorest countries.

AP reports if given a choice between eradicating malaria and a tenth of a degree increase in warming, Gates told reporters, “I’ll let the temperature go up 0.1 degree to get rid of malaria. People don’t understand the suffering that exists today.”

The Microsoft co-founder wrote his 17-page memo – as seen by AP – hoping to have an impact on next month’s U.N. climate change conference in Brazil.

He’s urging world leaders to ask whether the little money designated for climate is being spent on the “right things,” AP notes, in an apparent back flip from all his past warnings on the future of the planet.

“If you think climate is not important, you won’t agree with the memo. If you think climate is the only cause and apocalyptic, you won’t agree with the memo,” Gates said during a roundtable discussion with reporters ahead of the release.

“It’s kind of this pragmatic view of somebody who’s, you know, trying to maximize the money and the innovation that goes to help in these poor countries.”

Bill Gates has long been warning the world of impending climate doom, as Breitbart News reported.

Along with other billionaires he has long flown around the world by private jet to tell people to stop flying around the world, stay home, and save the planet.