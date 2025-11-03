White House Rejects COP30 Brazil Climate Fest Attendance

No top White House officials will fly down Brazil later this month for the U.N. Climate Change Conference (COP30) with President Donald Trump instead preferring to put U.S. domestic energy and job growth first.

Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Agreement for a second time on his return to the White House as promised back in January, as Breitbart News reported.

The departure also meant U.S. taxpayer dollars stopped going to the U.N.-sanctioned body, much to the despair of climate doomers everywhere.

Trump had not been expected to attend a leaders’ summit ahead of the annual U.N. climate conference in Belem.

But it now appears he will not dispatch any top negotiators to the talks, to be held from November 10 to 21, either, AFP reports.

“The U.S. is not sending any high level representatives to COP30,” a White House official told the outlet on condition of anonymity.

“The president is directly engaging with leaders around the world on energy issues, which you can see from the historic trade deals and peace deals that all have a significant focus on energy partnerships.”

Brazil said Friday fewer than 60 world leaders have confirmed they will attend the climate pre-summit on November 6-7 — held separately this year to ease accommodation pressures.

The leaders of France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Norway, Colombia, Chile, Cape Verde and Liberia will attend, their governments have confirmed to AFP.

China has said Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will represent President Xi Jinping.

While Trump’s administration ignores the summit, more than 100 state and local U.S. leaders — including governors and mayors of towns large and small — are still expected to join the talks.

Approximately 50,000 people are expected to attend COP30 in Belém, Brazil, from November 10 to 21, 2025.

Some reports indicate up to 60,000 delegates or more might attend fly in to attend, pushing luxury hotel accommodation to its limits and stretching airport facilities.