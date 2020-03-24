Greta Thunberg: ‘Extremely Likely’ I Had Coronavirus

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg said Tuesday it’s “extremely likely” that she contracted the Chinese coronavirus and has “basically recovered” from it.

The 17-year-old said she and father recently exhibited coronavirus-like symptoms and have self-quantified for two weeks following a trip through western Europe.

“The last two weeks I’ve stayed inside. When I returned from my trip around Central Europe I isolated myself (in a borrowed apartment away from my mother and sister) since the number of cases of COVID-19 (in Germany for instance) were similar to Italy in the beginning,” Thunberg explained in an Instagram post.

“Around ten days ago I started feeling some symptoms, exactly the same time as my father – who traveled with me from Brussels. I was feeling tired, had shivers, a sore throat and coughed. My dad experienced the same symptoms, but much more intense and with a fever.”

Thunberg then stated that she in fact has not undergone testing in Sweden, as tests are reserved for emergency cases.

“Now I’ve basically recovered, but – AND THIS IS THE BOTTOM LINE: I almost didn’t feel ill,” she added. “My last cold was much worse than this! Had it not been for someone else having the virus simultainously I might not even have suspected anything. Then I would just have thought I was feeling unusually tired with a bit of a cough.”

Earlier this month, Thunberg urged other climate activists to opt for online protests — instead of large, public demonstrations — to combat the ongoing outbreak.

So keep your numbers low but your spirits high and let’s take one week at the time.

You can join the #DigitalStrike for upcoming Fridays- post a photo of you striking with a sign and use the hashtag #ClimateStrikeOnline !#fridaysforfuture #climatestrike #schoolstrike4climate 4/4 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) March 11, 2020

Sweden has seen over 2,286 coronavirus cases and 36 deaths, according to data via John Hopkins University.