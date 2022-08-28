Illegal Alien Arrested for Robbing Blind Woman in Macron’s France

A homeless Moroccan living in France illegally was arrested this week in the city of Limoges after allegedly robbing a blind woman near a railway station.

The Moroccan migrant was arrested on Wednesday shortly after allegedly robbing the blind woman, who was sitting on a bench outside of a local railway station during the afternoon.

A witness to the robbery was able to immediately contact police after the theft and followed the suspect during his escape from the scene, allowing officers to positively identify and track him down, leading to his arrest, France Bleu reports.

According to police, the Moroccan was found in possession of some of the personal belongings of the blind woman as well as other items he allegedly stole from cars in the area.

After his arrest, police identified the man as an illegal alien living homeless. They released him the following day with a summons to appear in court on December 5th.

The incident comes just months after two illegal aliens were arrested and charged with robbing, assaulting and raping a disabled man in the village of Enveitg in March.

According to reports, the victim of the attack worked at a centre that employs people with disabilities and the attack took place on a walking path near the centre. The two suspects, from Algeria and Morocco, are believed to have forced a disabled male victim to perform oral sex on them.

Migrants from North African countries are vastly overrepresented in crime in certain areas of France, such as Paris, where migrants from Morocco, Algeria, and Tunisia made up 75 per cent of underage migrant arrests in 2019 and 2020, according to a report presented last year by French politicians Jean-François Eliaou and Antoine Savignat.

