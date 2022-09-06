As widely anticipated, new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has selected her long time friend and ally Dr Thérèse Coffey to be both her heath minister and deputy Prime Minister, her first official cabinet pick of the new government.

The Right Honourable Dr Thérèse Coffey MP is the first cabinet appointment of the incoming Liz Truss government, and will take over both the health and deputy prime minister roles. That Coffey, a long time ally and friend to Truss, is the first minister to be appointed and has been appointed to health has been taken as a sign in Westminster that Truss views the state health service — which is seriously struggling after coronavirus lockdowns despite vast cash injections since — as a top priority for the coming two years.

Coffey, who is known for a love of cigars, campaigned against Brexit in the 2016 referendum, as did her new boss Liz Truss. Unlike Truss, Coffey has not made a lot of noise about having changed her view on Brexit since, although she has supported the government in delivering the Brexit the British people voted for since.

A Catholic, Coffey also has clear views against abortion that may seem unusual to many in the generally progressive-minded Westminster village. She has also voted against same sex marriage in the past.