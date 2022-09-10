Residents of areas in Canada’s far north, including aboriginal people, have expressed their admiration for the late Queen Elizabeth II, adding to the outpouring of emotions for the late monarch from people from across the globe.

In Canada’s majority-Inuit territory of Nunavut, Joy Suluk of Arviat recalled a meeting with Her Majesty in 1994 during a royal visit to Rankin Inlet, a small hamlet of less than 3,000 people, saying that she had taken a plane there just to meet the Queen.

Suluk stated that she displayed her crafts to the Queen, who later bought cushions and a quilt after being so impressed with the workmanship.

In the years since the royal visit, Ms Suluk has built a large collection of royal memorabilia and said she felt heartbroken after hearing of the Queen’s passing earlier this week. “I have always looked up to her, respected her and followed her reign,” she told broadcaster CBC.

“She’s always been my Queen.”

“There was this majestic presence of her, and yet she was so down-to-earth,” Cathy Towtongie, another Nunavut resident, said of her experience meeting the Queen during the 1994.

She was able to meet Her Majesty again in 2002, saying: “I got right next to the Queen and she smiled at me, and I smiled back, because she is human like me.”

Former Nunavut Premier Paul Okalik held office during the 2002 visit and met Her Majesty in the territory’s capital Iqaluit.

“When she spoke to you, she spoke to you alone. And she would whisper so that nobody else would hear her conversation with you. That, I found to be unique and very gracious and respectful,” he said.

Residents of the Yukon and Northwest Territories also expressed their admiration for Queen Elizabeth II, with Gwich’in Tribal Council Grand Chief Ken Kyikavichik saying Her Majesty was held in very high regard among his people.

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also released a statement on the death of Her Majesty, saying it was “with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives — and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history.”

Prime Minister Trudeau added that he was still in disbelief over the news and called Her Majesty “thoughtful, wide, curious, helpful, funny and so much more.”

“She was one of my favourite people in the world and I will miss her so,” he said.

