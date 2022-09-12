Pro-Freedom Convoy Firebrand Elected Canadian Conservative Leader

Firebrand politician Pierre Poilivre, an early supporter of the Canadian Freedom Convoy protestors, has been elected the new leader of the Conservative party of Canada (CPC) with an overwhelming level of support.

Pierre Poilievre handily won the Conservative Party leadership race with nearly 70 per cent of the first round vote, with his main rival, former Quebec premier Jean Charest, placing in second place with just 16 per cent of the vote.

Described as a “21st-century populist” by Canadian broadcaster CBC, the broadcaster went on to label the new Tory leader, “a talented politician, an ideologically motivated conservative and an aggressive populist.” Poilievre has previously floated the idea of defunding the public broadcaster.

Nearly 80 rallies. 93,000 people. They brought their stories. Their pain. And their HOPE. pic.twitter.com/0MuazP8nCo — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) September 8, 2022

Poilievre ran his campaign largely on a message of freedom for Canadians and has repeatedly criticised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s fiscal policies, calling the rising level of inflation in Canada “Justinflation” and noting that the trend has harmed low-income earners while the values of the assets of the wealthy have only increased.

“Tonight begins the journey to replace an old government that costs you more and delivers you less, with a new government that puts you first, your paycheque, your retirement, your home, your country,” Poilievre said following his victory on Saturday night in Ottawa, where the leadership race took place.

Some, such as political scientist Keith Brownsey, have criticised Poilievre for being too “radical” and have noted his early support for the anti-coronavirus lockdown protests earlier this year that became known as a Freedom Convoy movement.

“He was a convoy supporter. He was out there with the convoy in downtown Ottawa, praising them and giving them his support. Now, is that what people want in a prime minister? I don’t think so,” Brownsey said.

Poilievre stated his support for the Freedom Convoy protestors in February saying, “I’m proud of the truckers and I stand with them,” adn added, “They have reached a breaking point after two years of massive government overreach of a prime minister who insults and degrades anyone who disagrees with his heavy-handed approach.”

“But let’s be honest, if Canadians are being inconvenienced, or in any way suffering from these protests, it is because Justin Trudeau made these protests happen and his intransigence is keeping the protests going,” he said.

The election of Poilievre as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada comes as the party has failed to win a federal election since Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberals won a majority in 2015.

