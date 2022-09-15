Swedish Socialist PM Resigns Opening Way For Right-Wing Coalition Govt

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson, leader of the Social Democrats, has resigned after admitting defeat in Sweden’s national election, opening the way for a new centre-right coalition government that could include Sweden’s populist party.

Prime Minister Andersson resigned Thursday following the final results of the national election which took place on Sunday. Full results have been delayed by several days to count mail-in ballots and overseas ballots, leaving the question that the left could have snatched victory at the last moment.

Nevertheless, days after ballots closed Andersson admitted defeat and offered the centre-right Moderates a proposal to possibly form or cooperate in a new government, rather than work with the populist Sweden Democrats (SD), who finished second in the election.

“I have informed the speaker that if the Moderates should change their mind and want to cooperate with me instead of with the Sweden Democrats, my door is open to Ulf Kristersson,” Andersson said, broadcaster SVT reports.

Andersson stated that she would also congratulate Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson if he is elected Prime Minister by the Swedish parliament and added, ” I have no personal beef with Ulf Kristersson.”

Populist Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson visited the headquarters of the centre-right Moderates this week after a projected election result put the party in second place, and possibly in line to form a centre-right coalition government.https://t.co/aS3RWhlX6y — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) September 14, 2022

Ulf Kristersson commented on the results of the election on Wednesday evening saying, “Sweden has received an election result. The voters have had their say. The moderates and the other parties on my side have received the mandate for change that we asked for. I am now starting the work of forming a new, effective government. A government for all of Sweden and all citizens.”

While the centre-right bloc won the most seats in the election, the largest number of those parties was won by the populist Sweden Democrats and it remains unclear whether Kristersson and his allies in the Christian Democrats or the Liberals will accept the populists taking up any ministerial positions.

Carolin Dahlman, a Swedish right-wing liberal writer, suggested that just the Moderates and the Christian Democrats will form the government, leaving the Sweden Democrats and the Liberals out, claiming the latte two parties would have too difficult of a time sitting in government together due to their ideological differences.