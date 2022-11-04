French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin has expressed an interest in potentially removing social benefits from illegals who have been ordered to leave French territory.

Interior Minister Darmanin stated that he was willing to support the idea of stripping social benefits from those ordered to leave French territory under a deportation order as part of his ongoing proposal to radically reform French immigration policies.

“The prefect will make life impossible for them, for example by ensuring that they no longer receive social benefits or social housing. We are changing gears,” Darmanin said this week, broadcaster CNews reports.

According to the broadcaster, those on French territory with a deportation order, known in France as an OQTF, are still eligible for various forms of government aid, despite being obliged to leave the country.

“Foreigners who are subject to an OQTF continue to benefit from benefits, including AME (state medical aid), as well as accommodation facilities,” former magistrate Georges Fenech said.

The suggestion follows another this week that those subject to deportation orders, and who do not voluntarily deport themselves, could be placed onto police most wanted list. This, it is theorised, would make finding and deporting those outstaying their welcome more efficient.

The new policy proposed by Darmanin could be part of his goal to pass a new immigration bill, which the Interior Minister has spoken out on since July.

In order to facilitate more deportations, particularly of criminal migrants, Darmanin argued that conditions for deportations should be relaxed.

“Today, a foreigner who has committed serious acts is not expellable as long as he meets certain conditions, such as arriving on the national territory before the age of 13,” he said and added, “We want to allow the expulsion of any foreigner found guilty of a serious act by the courts, regardless of his condition of presence on the national territory.”

The issue of deportation has become a topic of discussion in recent weeks due to the alleged rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl named Lola in Paris after it was revealed the main suspect in the case was ordered to leave French territory weeks prior to the murder.