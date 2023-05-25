A car crashed into the main gates of Downing Street, London, Thursday afternoon. One person has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The Metropolitan Police have confirmed a man was arrested by armed officers at the gates of Downing Street — the official London residence and office of the Prime Minister — at 16:20 Thursday afternoon. The man was arrested on suspicion of “criminal damage and dangerous driving” after a vehicle drove into the security gates at the entrance to the heavily-guarded street.

Police said there were no injuries.

An eye witness told Breitbart News Whitehall, which is the historic thoroughfare on which the principle government ministries of the United Kingdom are located and from which Downing Street springs, has been closed off by police.

This story is developing, more follows