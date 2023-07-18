A woman who was jailed in June for killing her unborn child while being considerably over the legal limit for abortions in the UK has won her appeal and will now be released from prison, with an appeals judge saying the case called for “compassion, not punishment”.

Carla Foster, 45, had been sentenced to 28 months imprisonment — only 14 months of which, at most, would actually be served in prison — for using an abortion pill meant to be used on babies no older than ten weeks on a 32-to-34-week pregnancy. The case generated considerable interest, particularly from the left-wing press and activists, who called it wrong to jail a woman for killing her unborn child illegally.

Now a judge has appeared to side with that view, the BBC reports, with the Court of Appeal finding there is “no useful purpose” in keeping Foster in prison, and accordingly reducing her sentence”. Per the report, Judge Dame Victoria Sharp said it was a “very sad” cases which “calls for compassion, not punishment”.

The Court reduced the sentence from 28 months with 14 suspended, to 14 months suspended. This is a non-custodial sentence which in this case means as long as Foster is not convicted for another crime in the coming months, there will be no further repercussions for the illegal abortion.

The British Pregnancy Advisory Service, an abortion provider which also campaigns against Britain’s laws restricting abortions, hailed the ruling, with a spokesman saying they were delighted and that: “The court of appeal has today recognised that this cruel, antiquated law does not reflect the values of society today… Now is the time to reform abortion law so that no more women are unjustly criminalised for taking desperate actions at a desperate time in their lives.”

As reported at the time of the original conviction: