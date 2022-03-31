Home abortions, previously implemented as a ‘temporary’ measure during the pandemic, have now been made legal permanently by the UK’s Conservative Party majority parliament.

At-home abortions are here to stay in both England and Wales, after the UK’s Conservative Party-majority government voted to maintain COVID-era rules allowing women to terminate their pregnancy from their own home.

This is despite the fact that the measure was at first promised to be only a temporary measure, designed to get around the difficulties visiting a clinic or doctor caused by the Chinese Coronavirus pandemic.

However, according to a report by The Times, the ability for a woman to abort a pregnancy at home without an in-person consultation is now to stay forever, apparently to the delight of those in the abortion industry.

“We are absolutely delighted that MPs followed the evidence and above all listened to women when they voted for the continuation of this service,” The Guardian reports Clare Murphy — the Chief Executive of prominent abortion provider BPAS — as saying.

“Early abortion at home is safe, effective and an important option for women,” she continued. “We look forward to being able to provide this service into the future and are incredibly grateful to all the parliamentarians who championed it.”

Pro-Choice campaigners however are far less thrilled about the U-turn, which took place in a parliament controlled by Britain’s ‘conservative’ Tory party.

“It is disgusting that a Healthcare bill has been hijacked to push through something that is not healthcare by any definition,” said Alithea Williams, the public policy manager of the UK’s Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC).

“Instead, it is a way to end the lives of unborn children that bypasses even the few safeguards for women that the abortion law provided,” she continued. “It was bad enough that this policy was introduced as a temporary measure during a public health emergency, but for MPs to actually vote for it, without even that bad excuse, shows how little they actually care about the health and wellbeing of women.”

“This is a shameful day,” the policy manager concluded.

According to data published in 2021, around one in four pregnancies in England and Wales end in abortion, with the number of teen abortions in particular hitting record levels in 2019.

Meanwhile, England and Wales saw the highest number of abortions ever within a year in 2020, with 210,860 taking place in both UK nations within that period.

“We are looking at a national tragedy here,” said SPUC’s director Michael Robinson regarding the record-breaking figure.

“This catastrophic figure shows us that abortion is becoming more and more normalised [sic],” he continued.

“Propaganda telling women that abortion is ‘simple and safe’ coupled with easier access to abortion drugs is driving up abortion numbers,” the pro-life organisation’s head also added.