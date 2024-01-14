Zelensky to Join Klaus Schwab for Special Address to Davos Elites

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will share a special stage with World Economic Forum (WEF) executive chairman and founder Klaus Schwab on Tuesday to make a guest appearance at the annual gathering of the globalist elites.

Their discussion in the front of the invitation-only audience is titled “Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

Thousands of special guests are already in the luxurious Swiss ski resort for the four-days of talks, cocktails, canapes and backslapping.

Company for Zelesnky will come in the form of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, new Argentine President Javier Milei and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are listed as planning to attend.

U.S. climate czar John Kerry is also flying in on his personal jet to grace the occasion.

Is he a hypocrite? Yes.

But does he earn any points by being such a CONSISTENT hypocrite? https://t.co/awcVJYJHj4 pic.twitter.com/JBMmkR7eMF — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) January 12, 2024

The pair will be joined on stage by forum president Børge Brende.

It will be Zelensky’s first visit to Switzerland since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukraine leader will reportedly also be in Bern to meet some or all of the Swiss Federal Council.

The last time Zelensky visited Switzerland was for WEF in 2020, before the invasion. Since then, he has not returned, contenting himself with an appearance by videoconference.

His latest stopover for the elite WEF conclave comes at the tail end wide ranging tour of Europe seeking funds and support for the ongoing war with Russia, as Breitbart News reported.

Zelensky is working to widen his claim the country lacks for everything needed to prosecute the war.

Air-Defence Systems: Zelensky Tours Baltic States Appealing For More Weapons https://t.co/iAb7msnfOP — Breitbart London (@BreitbartLondon) January 12, 2024

He said: “Warehouses are empty. And there are many challenges to world defence.”

Seeking to overcome this, Zelensky has been trying to persuade Western defence businesses to set up shop in Ukraine itself, and had some success with this program, as the Ukrainian state defence company signed deals with four Lithuanian defence firms.