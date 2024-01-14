Zelensky to Join Klaus Schwab for Special Address to Davos Elites

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) looks on as he follows World Economic Forum (WEF) founder and executive chairman Klaus Schwab prior to delivering a speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, on January 22, 2020. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via …
FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty, file
Simon Kent

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky will share a special stage with World Economic Forum (WEF) executive chairman and founder Klaus Schwab on Tuesday to make a guest appearance at the annual gathering of the globalist elites.

Their discussion in the front of the invitation-only audience is titled “Achieving Security and Cooperation in a Fragmented World.”

Thousands of special guests are already in the luxurious Swiss ski resort for the four-days of talks, cocktails, canapes and backslapping.

Company for Zelesnky will come in the form of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese Premier Li Qiang, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, French President Emmanuel Macron, new Argentine President Javier Milei and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres are listed as planning to attend.

U.S. climate czar John Kerry is also flying in on his personal jet to grace the occasion.

The pair will be joined on stage by forum president Børge Brende.

It will be Zelensky’s first visit to Switzerland since Russia’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022.

The Ukraine leader will reportedly also be in Bern to meet some or all of the Swiss Federal Council.

File/A waiter serves fine wines at the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. (Stefan Wermuth/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

File/A chef serves canapes during the Welcome Reception ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Sunday, May 22, 2022. (Jason Alden/Bloomberg via Getty)

File/Britain’s Prince Andrew greets a delegate during a reception with business leaders on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos on January 22, 2015. (MICHEL EULER/AFP via Getty Images)

The last time Zelensky visited Switzerland was for WEF in 2020, before the invasion. Since then, he has not returned, contenting himself with an appearance by videoconference.

His latest stopover for the elite WEF conclave comes at the tail end wide ranging tour of Europe seeking funds and support for the ongoing war with Russia, as Breitbart News reported.

Zelensky is working to widen his claim the country lacks for everything needed to prosecute the war.

He said: “Warehouses are empty. And there are many challenges to world defence.”

Seeking to overcome this, Zelensky has been trying to persuade Western defence businesses to set up shop in Ukraine itself, and had some success with this program, as the Ukrainian state defence company signed deals with four Lithuanian defence firms.

Follow Simon Kent on Twitter: or e-mail to: skent@breitbart.com

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.