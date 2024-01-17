Princess of Wales Enters London Hospital for Surgery

The Princess of Wales is being treated in hospital after undergoing surgery on Tuesday and is expected to remain there for up to two weeks, Kensington Palace has said.

Catherine, 42, was admitted to the London Clinic in Marylebone for the planned abdominal procedure, with no further details being given.

She has not been seen in public since she attended the Royal family’s Christmas Day church service in Sandringham with her children.

The palace said she will not be sharing her private medical information in the public domain.

The princess had a full diary in December and there was no indication that she was unwell during public appearances.

She is expected to stay at the private hospital for 10 to 14 days before returning home to continue her recovery.

The princess is not expected to resume public duties until after Easter based on current medical advice, the palace said, revealing what lies ahead in a statement posted to social media:

There will now be no international travel for the Royal couple in the coming months.

The Prince of Wales is expected to postpone a number of his engagements as he supports their three children.

Once discharged, she is expected to recover at home in Windsor, where the Waleses and their children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, now reside, the BBC reports.