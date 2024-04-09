A 25-year-old man has been arrested after police launched a nationwide manhunt for a suspect over the knife slaying of a young mother out with her baby.

Kulsuma Akter, a 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death “in broad daylight in a busy area of Bradford” in an attack “witnessed by a number of people” while she pushed her baby in a pram on Saturday, sparking an urgent manhunt by police for a suspect. Now a man, reported to be 25-year-old Habibur Masum who police had named as their prime suspect, has been arrested, West Yorkshire Police say.

A second individual, a 23-year-old man, has also been arrested “on suspicion of assisting an offender”.

The Daily Telegraph reports Masum was arrested in Aylesbury in the early hours of Tuesday morning. West Yorkshire’s deputy mayor for policing and crime Alison Lowe had previously said of the investigation and relationship between deceased and suspect: “We don’t think this was a random killing, the police know the two people were known to each other.”

Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “We understand that the murder of a young woman in such shocking circumstances has caused considerable concern in the local community. Residents can expect to continue to see a significant police presence in Bradford as we make further enquiries and conduct reassurance patrols in the area.”

Police say they already had contact with Kulsuma Akter before her death.