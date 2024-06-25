Weeks after stepping down from his nightly talk show on GB News to return to frontline politics, Brexit leader Nigel Farage has again won the Television and Radio Industries Club award for best news presenter.

Nigel Farage was booed at the 55th Television and Radio Industries Club (TRIC) awards ceremony on Tuesday afternoon as he collected the best news presenter prize the second year in a row. GB News, the broadcaster that had carried Farage’s show until he returned to politics earlier this month reported that he responded to the jeers from industry outsiders who, typically for the legacy media, are not Farage fans: “Thank you! It’s like a crowd at a wrestling event, isn’t really! I notice much less hostility than we had last year!”.

Booed again while on stage and saying the haul of awards for the newcomer broadcaster means GB News is “here to stay”, Mr Farage told his critics: “Those that boo clearly don’t like competition”. Explaining his departure from the host’s chair, he went on: “Sadly my TV career has been somewhat curtailed because I have another mission on the he 4th of July. Thank you everybody, you’ll be seeing more of me!”.

The next award recipient after Mr Farage took to the stage and quipped “there’s a whiff of sulphur up here, must be Nigel” to laughter and applause from the audience.

Nigel Farage was clearly amused by receiving the award for the first time at the 2023 edition of the TRIC awards, as he made frequent reference to having been awarded it since.