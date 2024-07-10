U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres has denounced climate change-fueled summer heatwaves that claim “hundreds of lives.”

“So far this year, heatwaves have claimed hundreds of lives around the world,” the U.N. alarmist-in-chief lamented. “We cannot accept a future where the rich are protected in air-conditioned bubbles, while the rest of humanity is lashed by lethal weather.”

Like a broken record, the veteran Portuguese socialist proceeded to demand “bold & decisive” climate action, presumably in the form of carbon taxes, ecological reparations, and death to economical fossil fuels.

Together with his call for climate action, Guterres sent out a meme proclaiming that extreme heat is a “humanitarian emergency.”

The U.N. chief has made a name for himself with ever direr climate predictions and ever more heated rhetoric.

Be afraid. Be very, very afraid. https://t.co/pY8oH7Y1yj — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 28, 2023

In 2023, for instance, he denounced “climate-related carnage” in Pakistan caused by “apocalyptic flooding.”

“I will never forget the climate-related carnage I saw after apocalyptic flooding submerged a third of Pakistan,” the U.N. chief declared on X. “I call on donors & international financial institutions to make good on their funding pledges in support of recovery efforts as soon as possible.”

The “climate emergency is threatening the very survival of communities & economies that depend on tourism,” he said, while calling for “green investments” and “investing in sustainable tourism.”

Those working for real Climate Action are “on the right side of history,” he said, since the battle to stop global warming constitutes the “fight of our lives.”

Guterres has also declared that humanity must urgently find solutions to climate change because it “has opened the gates of hell.”

Is this a new global warming "time bomb"? Or the same one Al Gore said would explode years ago? U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres insisted Monday “warp speed climate action” is needed to forestall global warming Armageddon. https://t.co/6RnvnICUbn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 21, 2023

“Horrendous heat is having horrendous effects,” Guterres warned in opening remarks at the U.N. Climate Ambition Summit in New York last year. “Distraught farmers watching crops carried away by floods; sweltering temperatures spawning disease; and thousands fleeing in fear as historic fires rage.”

The “era of global warming has ended, the era of global boiling has arrived,” he said (emphasis added), asserting that the “dog days of summer are not just barking, they are biting” and adding that the “climate breakdown has begun.”

Guterres has placed the blame for the climate crisis on “our fossil fuel addiction,” insisting that “climate is imploding faster than we can cope.

Follow @tdwilliamsrome