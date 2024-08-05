Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, has warned that “civil war is inevitable” in Britain, which has seen sectarian violence break out between vigilante Muslim groups and anti-mass migration protesters.

The Tesla and X/Twitter CEO shared his grim prediction as the UK descended into chaos over the weekend following the mass stabbing at a children’s dance party, which left three young girls dead and eight others injured in Southport allegedly at the hands of a Rwandan-heritage teen.

Responding to footage of the ensuing riots, born-South African Musk said that “civil war is inevitable” while highlighting the perils of “incompatible cultures” being “brought together without assimilation.”

While much of the response from the political and legacy media establishment has focused on the “far-right” anti-mass migration protesters and riots, there has been a growing recognition of the countermovement among the Islamic population in Britain as Muslims have also taken to the streets en masse and clashed with police and protesters.

The BBC reported, for example, that around 250 to 300 members of the “Asian community” — a longstanding British media euphemism for Muslims — charged police in Bolton, threw eggs, rocks, and chanted “Allahu Ackbar” as they squared off with an anti-mass migration protest.

The Telegraph also reported that footage appeared to show “Asian men” attacking white men in Middlesborough.

On Monday the Prime Minister’s official spokesman lashed out at Elon Musk, saying per the Evening Standard on Monday: “There is no justification for comments like that. What we have seen in this country is organised, violent thuggery that has no place either on our streets or online.”

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, a longtime advocate of mass migration in Britain, also sought to cast blame for riots breaking out under her watch on social media, which she said has acted like a “rocket booster” and that social media firms should “take some responsibility” for the unrest.

Cooper, like Starmer, has come under heavy criticism for the apparent disparity in response to riots among ethnic minority groups, such as the Roma-led riots in Leeds last month, compared to the response to the anti-mass migration protests and riots seen across the country after the Southport stabbing attack.

Amid accusations against the government and police of taking a softer approach to Muslim street protests and violence, former Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that while it is correct for the government to have a “zero tolerance” approach to rioting, the law must be applied fairly, including the “thugs who hijack Islam.”.

“If you settle in Britain like I did, you respect its values and traditions, integrate and be proud of this country, otherwise you must go somewhere else,” Zahawi said.

While the tensions over Britain’s open door migration policies spilled out onto the streets over the past week, warnings of civil strife and a collapse of community cohesion have been longstanding. For example, a 2021 report from Migration Watch UK warned that if the government failed to cut mass migration, the UK could see societal breakdown. Yet, despite public demands to curtail the inflow of foreigners, successive governments have refused to do so.

