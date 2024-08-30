Ukraine was given approval by the Netherlands on Thursday to use its F-16 fighter jets to strike deep inside Russian territory.

The American-made F-16 is an iconic fighter jet that’s been the front-line combat plane of choice for the NATO alliance and numerous air forces around the world for 50 years.

Newsweek reports permission to use Western weapons on Russian soil is a key sticking among some of Ukraine’s supporters, with Kyiv claiming this could turn the tide in the conflict.

The statements from the Netherlands indicate Ukraine’s other allies may soon follow suit, loosening restrictions on its activities deeper within Russia.

“We have not placed any restrictions on the use and range of the F-16 provided that the laws of war are adhered to,” Netherlands’ Chief of Defence Onno Eichelsheim told Dutch outlet NOS.

“Ukraine can use the resources we provide as it wishes, provided that it is adhered to the humanitarian law of war,” the general added.

Eichelsheim confirmed the Netherlands will provide Ukraine with 24 of the jets, in addition to more weapons, the BBC reports.

There will be no restrictions on their usage apart from complying with humanitarian law, he told a conference in Washington on Wednesday – confirming Kyiv could launch deeper strikes into Russian territory as required.

Around 65 F-16 jet fighters have been pledged by NATO countries since U.S. President Joe Biden first authorised willing European allies to send them to Ukraine in August 2023.

Although new to Ukraine, the F-16s are actually older jets that have been donated by Western allies of Ukraine. Belgium, Denmark,and Norway alongside the Netherlands have committed to providing Ukraine with units over coming months in what could be a slow trickle of deliveries.