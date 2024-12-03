Pictures: Jaguar Boss Claims ‘Fearless Creativity’ Behind New EV

Jaguar’s design boss has dismissed critics laughing at his new creation, declaring Monday the car brand has shown “fearless creativity” in delivering an electric vehicle on the back of a divisive marketing campaign.

Gerry McGovern, who is in charge of design for Jaguar’s parent company, told a launch event on Monday in Miami: “Some may love it now, some may love it later and some may never love it. That’s what fearless creativity does.”

The British brand revealed the new concept car, the Type 00 (pronounced “zero zero”), to a mixed reaction, as Breitbart News reported, with an advertising campaign that failed to showcase even one single vehicle from the legendary British car company.

The Guardian reports Jaguar chose the U.S. city for the launch event during its art week as a symbol of its shift away from the premium market – in which its cars struggled to compete against Germany’s BMW and Mercedes-Benz – towards a more international, moneyed elite.

The production car is expected to cost more than £100,000($126,000) when it is revealed, nearly double the average price of its previous range.

The concept model was revealed in two colours, Miami pink and London blue, a departure from Jaguar’s traditional racing green.

The car also features the new Jaguar logo – the brand name written out in a sans-serif font – on the front, while a version of the “leaper” cat is only visible etched on to pop-out side cameras. The “growler” big cat badge of previous models does not feature.

On unveiling the design, McGovern cited David Bowie, Vivienne Westwood and the architect Richard Rogers as some of his creative heroes. “They were British trailblazers who challenged convention and had no desire to copy the norm,” he said.

Rawdon Glover, the managing director for the Jaguar brand, said the company wanted to be “true to the DNA of the brand but future facing, relevant and one that really stands out”.