No Idea Keir Pleads for Ideas to Boost Stalling UK Economy

After 14 years in opposition and five months in government, left-wing Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has seemingly run out of ideas and written to the UK’s main regulators pleading for direct action initiatives that will help boost the country’s stalled economy.

Starmer joined the chancellor and business secretary in contacting watchdogs, including energy regulator Ofgem and water regulator Ofwat, before Christmas asking them to submit proposals by mid-January that will energize via “pro-growth initiatives.”

This comes after figures published earlier this week indicated the UK economy had flatlined between July and September, as Breitbart News reported.

The letter – which is also understood to have been sent to the Environment Agency, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), and healthcare regulators on Christmas Eve- was first reported by Sky News.

The BBC reports shadow business secretary Andrew Griffith said the missive “says all you need to know” about this Labour government, claiming he has to “beg his own government to create growth after Labour’s damaging Budget.”

Conservative MP Griffith said if the prime minister wants the UK to exhibit the fastest growth in the G7, then “he’d have more luck turning the clock back to before the general election when the UK was growing under the Conservatives.”

Earlier this month, Starmer warned MPs it would take some time for people to feel their living standards improve as voters already show they are turning their back on him.

He spoke in the wake of October’s budget, which involved pledges to raise taxes by tens of billions of pounds, triggered a bruising backlash from the private sector, with bosses in a string of sectors warning it will only fuel inflation and cause more job losses and business closures, SKY News notes.

This week Chancellor Rachel Reeves also said the challenge was to fix the economy “after 15 years of neglect is huge”, while shadow chancellor Mel Stride said the figures showed “growth has tanked on Labour’s watch.”