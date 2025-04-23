The UK government is poised to approve experiments that seek ways to dim sunlight and deflect it away to fight “runaway climate change,” a report Wednesday claims.

According to the Daily Telegraph, a host of possible options for climate control are being considered by scientists with government approval:

Outdoor field trials which could include injecting aerosols into the atmosphere, or brightening clouds to reflect sunshine, are being considered by scientists as a way to prevent runaway climate change. Aria, the Government’s advanced research and invention funding agency, has set aside £50 million for projects, which will be announced in the coming weeks.

Prof Mark Symes, the programme director for Aria (Advanced Research and Invention Agency), is reported by the Telegraph to have confirmed there will be, “small controlled outdoor experiments on particular approaches”.

“We will be announcing who we have given funding to in a few weeks and when we do so we will be making clear when any outdoor experiments might be taking place,” he said.

“One of the missing pieces in this debate was physical data from the real world. Models can only tell us so much. Everything we do is going to be safe by design. We’re absolutely committed to responsible research, including responsible outdoor research.”

The professor went on to say safety will be important, adding “We have strong requirements around the length of time experiments can run for and their reversibility and we won’t be funding the release of any toxic substances to the environment.”

The Telegraph notes geoengineering projects which seek to artificially alter the climate have proven controversial, with critics arguing they could bring damaging knock-on effects.

This has been noted previously when scientists looked to “dimming the sun” as a way to shield the earth’s surface.

As Breitbart News reported, sun-dimming aerosols released into earth’s atmosphere have been proposed as one method.

In 2018, research from scientists at Harvard and Yale universities was published in a journal called Environmental Research Letters which proposes using a technique called stratospheric aerosol injection to fight against climate change.

The proposed technique would see scientists launching sulfate particles into the Earth’s lower stratosphere at altitudes up 12 miles high.