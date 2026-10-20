Besieged Ceuta Awash with Feces and Trash Left by Invading Illegals

An intense Monday downpour at the Spanish exclave of Ceuta pushed feces and waste left by invading illegal migrants around the city’s drains and into the sea, local outlets reported.

The city, still reeling from the unresolved mass migrant invasion, has experienced a streak of heavy rain and storms in recent weeks combined with heavily waterlogged ground.

At the start of the week a downpour of notable intensity flooded several roads in the city, disrupting the regular flow of traffic. The situation prompted local authorities to issue a yellow weather alert, urging the local population to take preemptive measures both at home and while outside to avoid any potential accidents.

The downpour reportedly caused at least 15 known instances of flooding, broken pipes, and other minor damages in some apartment buildings and residences. The torrential rain, however, also caused a serious spill of sewage and trash along the coast.

RELATED: Lefty Jayapal Praises Socialist Spain for Allowing Mass Illegal Migrant Invasion of Ceuta

Local outlets detailed that the downpour washed away a large amount of fecal matter, urine, trash, and refuse left by migrants that had been accumulating in near drainage pipes across its coast used by the city to channel rainwater toward the coast by taking advantage of the natural slope of the land.

El Periodico de Ceuta explained that ever since thousands of migrants invaded Ceuta, the drainage pipes had been used by some of the invaders as makeshift “toilets.”

Local residents and passersby recounted to the newspaper that they witnessed firsthand how the currents pushed large amounts of “plastic, cans, bottles, and wet wipes” ashore alongside a “strong, unpleasant odor.”

Similarly, El Faro de Ceuta confirmed that the pipes, designed to channel rainwater out of Ceuta, became unsanitary “toilets” for some of the migrants who repeatedly used the structures to relieve themselves over the past months.

The outlet published footage of some of the waste being washed ashore in the Bénitez beach — an area that, up until recently, housed one of the largest camps erected by migrants after the invasion.

El Faro also observed that the situation has raised concerns about the potential biological and environmental consequences of the waste. Reports published earlier this month had already confirmed the presence of “highly elevated” amounts of fecal bacteria at El Trampolín beach, located just about a kilometer away from Bénitez.

Monday’s flooding rain also caused the swamping of at least one of the “temporary” migrant refuge centers set up by the Spanish government across Ceuta.

Additional footage published by El Pueblo de Ceuta on Monday shows a large group of illegal migrants that dwell in the city’s peripheral neighborhoods scrambling to find shelter from the rain.