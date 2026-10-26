French police have released the suspect in the Trappes attack, allegedly a racially motivated terror attack, to psychiatric evaluation on suspicions he may be unfit for interrogation and trial.

France’s national specialist counter terrorism prosecutor’s office has released four members of the alleged Trappes killer, including both his parents, from custody on Sunday evening, they revealed on Monday. The family members had been taken into custody shortly after Friday’s attack as part of standard terror investigation procedure where figures close to attackers are held for interrogation.

The release of the family members follows police surrendering the suspect himself, 39-year-old Kevin T., on Saturday afternoon after a psychiatric expert decided he may be schizophrenic, and therefore needed further evaluation before any interrogation could continue. The suspected gunman was placed in the psychiatric ward in the Paris central police headquarters, reports Le Figaro, where doctors have 48 hours to decide whether he is mentally fit for interrogation and then for trial.

AFP states the suspect was already undergoing treatment for schizophrenic before the attack, citing police sources. Schizophrenia is a form a psychosis, the symptoms of which may include difficulty with differentiating between thoughts and reality, hallucinations, and delusions.

As well as the potential mental status update, it was also stated over the weekend that blood tests of the alleged killer came back positive for the presence of both cannabis and cocaine. It was further stated by broadcaster France24 that police had discovered noteworthy books when they raided the suspect’s home, including the Bible, Quran, and Mein Kampf by Adolf Hitler.

It is claimed that Kevin T. launched a racially motivated terrorist attack in multicultural Paris suburb Trappes on Friday by driving around the neighbourhood in his car and shooting passers-by with a Second World War-era submachine gun. One man, 26-year-old Congolege heritage male Pengo Bossio Wangi was killed and five were injured, the youngest among whom was a 12-year-old girl.

The lawyer representing the family of slain man Wangi, Yassine Bouzrou, lashed out against the announced psychiatric investigation into the suspected gunman, claiming to have identified a pattern of “far right” terrorism being hand-waved away as mental health. Bouzrou said: “worrying pattern: when the attack originates from the far right , the psychiatric question quickly arises – the perpetrator is necessarily considered mentally unstable”.

Bouzrou is not the only person to have made such claim in Europe in recent years. After a spate of Islamist terror attacks in the last decade, some critics decried the speed with which police said they suspected deadly attacks were related to mental health factors. Breitbart News reported in 2016 when a prominent Austrian mental health expert complained to a national newspaper that:

Speaking to the nation’s best-selling newspaper Kronen Zeitung he has said that “too often and too quickly atrocities and the frequently perpetrated attacks in Europe are mixed with mental illness”. Clearly concerned at the very negative press for genuine mental health patients the several recent attacks may have generated, the psychiatrist said: “The acts of political extremists and religious fanatics are not the result of depression or other mental illness, but of the highest criminal energy.” The Austrian newspaper featured a number of examples of recent attacks where, rightly or wrongly, mental health has been cited as a likely cause very quickly after the event including Wednesday’s stabbing in London, an axe attack by an Afghan migrant in Wurzburg, Germany, and the ram-raid attack in Nice that killed 84.

The following month, a team of British medics wrote in the country’s top medical journal that:

Blaming terrorism atrocities on mental health issues is counterproductive, psychiatrists have warned, as the term does not explain the attackers’ motives and stigmatises those with genuine mental health problems.

Friday’s alleged terror attack comes after weeks of often intense social unrest in France, with the hard left driving protests into becoming wider riots and looting, with many observing ethnic minority groups playing an observable role. Whether the Trappes shooting is related to this unrest is unclear, yet it has provided pretext for further protests with a series of marches against the shootings having taken place over the weekend already.

French newspaper Le Monde notes further much marches are expected in the coming days, including in Paris. They state antiracism NGOs including the Human Rights League (LDH) and SOS Racisme are backing the protests against “racist hatred.” A spokesman for SOS Racisme is reported to have said: “Racism is not a minor news item… When there is racist act, that should lead to a mobilization of society.”